One WWII veteran from Georgia will be receiving the highest possible honor from the French government on Friday. Louis Graziano is 98-years-old. He is a World War II veteran that still remembers facing off with German troops back in 1945. Back in the day, he was a U.S. Army master sergeant who was stationed in Reims, France. And he remembers when the Germans showed up to finally surrender. He explained to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution how happy he was that the war was finally coming to an end.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO