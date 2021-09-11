CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point/Counterpoint: Glad and mad about the Cowboys loss to the Buccaneers

By David Howman
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 5 days ago
It’s in the books, and despite being a big underdog in the first game, the Dallas Cowboys went toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could easily have won the game but for a handful of plays that went awry. It was a loss, so there are certainly bad things to consider. But since the Cowboys pretty much exceeded expectations, good things also can be found. Our David Howman and Tom Ryle took opposite views of things.

