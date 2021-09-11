We tested out Spotify Blend so you don’t have to

In true Gen Z fashion, I need constant stimulation and cannot be alone with my thoughts. Hence, Spotify is my most used app. Considering that Spotify and Apple Music pretty much dominate the music streaming industry, it hard not to pick sides and I am so #teamSpotify that I have a Notes app page dedicated to my thoughts on Spotify’s superiority. One of those reasons is that the product management team does a great job at creating a personal experience. It was the first to come out with Daily Mixes, Daily Drives, Summer Rewinds and now, Blend. This new feature merges some of your recent favorite songs with one other Spotify user to create a custom-generated BFF playlist. Unlike shared playlists, you do not add your own songs—instead, Spotify does the work to create what is essentially a modern mixtape.