Training camp is just around the corner, and we will finally (hopefully) get a real season of hockey under out belts after the last two seasons of uncertainty. The Rangers roster is basically set, with the plan to give the reins to the kids and let them run with it. Most of the kids that will make the roster are known. There are still a few kids on the cusp that could surprise at camp. These Rangers dark horse rookies could snatch a roster spot from someone if everything goes their way.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO