Swanton was at home on Monday, Aug. 30 where they cruised to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-4 win over Fayette in non-league volleyball action. “Like we talked about before the game, just wanted to go out there and defensively play clean. Get some good swings and just keep ourselves in system. And serve-receive. Keep working on that part of our game where we need to be a little more consistent in,” said Swanton Coach Kyle Borer of the match.

SWANTON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO