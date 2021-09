A sweeping change of Iowa's election law will get one of its first major tests this fall when Iowans go vote in city and school elections. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the new law in March. The measure, which was supported only by Republicans, shortened Iowa's early voting period, put in place new rules about returning absentee ballots and limited county auditors' authority over some parts of the election process. Republicans described the measures in the law as necessary to ensure the integrity of Iowa elections, while Democrats said they believe the law will suppress votes.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO