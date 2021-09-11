Boss Fight: Lord Ganabelt Valkyris - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

Check out the first 23 minutes of Tales in Arise in 4K, running in the Prioritize Graphics Mode on PlayStation 5! Tales of Arise is the newest entry in the Tales series from Bandai Namco. Usually an annualized series, Tales of Arise is the first game in the series in several years, and arrives with a revamped presentation and graphics style. Join Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell, Law, and others as they seek out to liberate the realms of Dahna. Tales of Arise is an Action RPG with many playable characters and styles to choose from, and the way you fight is highly customizable. Choose from many different Artes and create combos to defeat your enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO