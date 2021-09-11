No named storms, but several tropical hot spots

You know it's the peak of hurricane season when the map looks like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles! Although there are no named systems, there are four tropical hot spots. POTENTIAL DISTURBANCE NEAR THE BAHAMAS - Forecast models continue to indicate a weak area of low pressure may form in the Southeast Bamahas mid to late week. It has a small chance of actually becoming a tropical system. IF that were to happen, there's nothing that indicates it would be any stronger than a tropical depression or low-end tropical storm. High-pressure well east of the system should steer it northwest or north. It's most likely, but not guaranteed, that the system would head toward NC or points north late this week or next weekend. Bottom-line, odds of any development are low, but as I always say, anything close to home should always be watched closely. This is the time of the year when things can escalate very quickly.