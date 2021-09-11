INTERVIEW: UN aid chief on Humanitarian relief for Afghanistan, women’s rights and the Taliban

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanista ’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights.The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could...

