INTERVIEW: UN aid chief on Humanitarian relief for Afghanistan, women’s rights and the Taliban

By UN Geneva/Srdan Slavkovic
UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major funding appeal for Afghanistan is due to take place on Monday, 13 September. Ahead of the launch, Martin Griffiths, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, took part in an interview with UN News, in which he reiterated his belief that the country’s new Taliban leaders understand the significance placed by the international community on upholding women’s rights, and on providing guarantees so that aid agencies can function.

