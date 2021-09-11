CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How 9/11 Changed The Sports Industry's Relationship With Patriotism And Activism

kdll.org
 6 days ago

Sports and patriotism were connected long before the Sept. 11 attacks. But soon after that day 20 years ago, the two became indelibly linked. Sports stadiums, arenas and fields became places where people grieved together and expressed their love for a shaken country. Over the next two decades, that mix of sports and patriotism evolved and became more complicated, as NPR's Tom Goldman reports.

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

The NFL Makes Black National Anthem Performances Permanent As Part Of Social Justice Efforts

Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and at the height of racial protests across the nation in 2020, the National Football League began playing “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing”—better known as the Black national anthem—before its games. Now, what started out as a trend will become a permanent part of NFL games. This past Thursday (Sept. 9) ahead of the season opener, Alicia Keys and the Florida A&M choir performed the James Weldon Johnson classic. Before the start of the NFL draft this past April, the song was also performed. The league is continuing to include the song’s...
NFL
Fox News

Rep. Donalds on 'Hannity': Bill Maher is right, there should be one national anthem before NFL games

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told "Hannity" on Monday that he "agrees" with HBO host Bill Maher that there should be one national anthem played before NFL games. "I never thought I would agree with Bill Maher but I actually do," Donalds said, adding there is "just one national anthem that all Americans stand and sing to, especially when somebody is doing it in a fantastic way."
NFL
pbs.org

How 9/11 Changed American Life

GWEN IFILL: (From video.) Joining me tonight to take stock of today’s terrible events are four reporters who – YAMICHE ALCINDOR: Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks rocked America. On that day the nation watched the horror unfold. The loss of life was profound. The U.S. would never be the same.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Pete Rozelle
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

No reason to hate the NFL playing ‘The Black National Anthem’ | John A. Tures

There’s a real excitement about the NFL, as fans showed up and tuned in to games, with any talk of a boycott a distant memory.  But that doesn’t mean America’s highest rated sport isn’t being attacked for something new.  This time, the league is being targeted for playing the so-called “Black National Anthem.”  Are the criticisms really warranted? The post No reason to hate the NFL playing ‘The Black National Anthem’ | John A. Tures appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NFL
kjzz.org

How The Definition Of 'Patriotism' Changes With Time

In our current, deeply divided political environment, the word "patriotism" has become especially loaded. For many, patriotism is defined by our freedoms — of speech, religion, assembly. Others use meanings more aligned with symbols long identified with the U.S., such as our flag. And what about the Jan. 6 attackers...
POLITICS
chatsports.com

Sport’s Post-9/11 Patriotism Seen as Unifier, and ‘Manipulation’

Thick soot blanketed everything Bobby Valentine’s eyes could canvas when he visited ground zero in the early morning hours two days after Sept. 11. “It was like walking through a nightmare,” Valentine recalled. Shea Stadium in Queens, then the home of the Mets, had been transformed into a staging area....
SOCIETY
13newsnow.com

How sports teams, leagues paid tribute on 9/11 20th anniversary

Jacob deGrom stood next to Gerrit Cole along the first-base line, and Brandon Nimmo wedged between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the other side. Shoulder to shoulder and interspersed, players from the New York Mets and Yankees shared the diamond during the national anthem Saturday night at Citi Field with first responders, former players and a giant ribbon imprinted with the American flag.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriotism#Baseball#Black People#Npr#St Louis Cardinals#The New York Yankees#Yankees#Air Force#American#The Defense Department#Senate#Dod#Pentagon#Congress
kdll.org

The Names Of 2,977 Victims Of The 9/11 Attacks Read At Ground Zero

We're following the services and ceremonies to mark the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Mirroring the attacks of that day, our day began in New York City, where bagpipes, the tolling of a bell and a moment of silence mark the time when two passenger planes struck the World Trade Center towers. We're going to go now to a live reading of some of the names of the 2,977 people who perished that day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Francisco Chronicle

How 9/11 changed our lives

For many of the youngest among us, Sept. 11 is an entry in a history book, a disaster taught in class alongside the attack on Pearl Harbor or the sinking of the Titanic. But for those of us who watched it unfold, or who were directly affected, it’s a date burned into the mind with the exact place you were when the planes struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and an empty field in Pennsylvania.
SOCIETY
NBC Chicago

After 9/11, Patriotic Tunes Were Everywhere. Here's How Music Changed

Has the nation become more or less patriotic in the past two decades since 9/11? You could ask politicians or scholars, consult some polls, read a bunch of books, and probably come up with an answer. But what if you listened for that answer instead?. For all the ways 9/11...
MUSIC
KPBS

Roundtable: How 9/11 Changed San Diego

KPBS race and equity reporter Cristina Kim hosts a special look at how the September 11th attacks were covered in San Diego and how the affects linger in our community ... Read more →. Aired: September 10, 2021 |. Reporters Tell The Story. For those who were working journalists, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy