How 9/11 Changed The Sports Industry's Relationship With Patriotism And Activism
Sports and patriotism were connected long before the Sept. 11 attacks. But soon after that day 20 years ago, the two became indelibly linked. Sports stadiums, arenas and fields became places where people grieved together and expressed their love for a shaken country. Over the next two decades, that mix of sports and patriotism evolved and became more complicated, as NPR's Tom Goldman reports.www.kdll.org
Comments / 0