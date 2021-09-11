How 9/11 Changed The Sports Industry's Relationship With Patriotism And Activism

Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and at the height of racial protests across the nation in 2020, the National Football League began playing “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing”—better known as the Black national anthem—before its games. Now, what started out as a trend will become a permanent part of NFL games. This past Thursday (Sept. 9) ahead of the season opener, Alicia Keys and the Florida A&M choir performed the James Weldon Johnson classic. Before the start of the NFL draft this past April, the song was also performed. The league is continuing to include the song’s...

