Politics

Memorial Services At Attack Sites Honor 9/11 Victims, 20 Years Later

kdll.org
 6 days ago

All morning, we've been hearing commemoration ceremonies to mark the moment that four flights crashed on September 11, 2001. In New York, ceremonies were held to mark - oh, forgive me - New York ceremonies were held to mark the moment the two flights hit the Twin Towers. 9:37, of course, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. And shortly after 10 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93, having been commandeered by passengers fighting with hijackers, crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. A tolling of the bells, moments and silence, followed by a reading of the names of the 2,977 people who perished that day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

www.kdll.org

wtoc.com

Tunnel to Towers NEVER FORGET Walk: Honoring 9/11 victims 20 years later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We were all walking, I mean to get through those days in the beginning was just like unbearable,” Frank Siller said. Siller has been putting one foot in front of the other every day for two decades now, like anyone who lost a loved one in the Sept. 11 attacks, still seeking a way to cope with the pain.
SAVANNAH, GA
kdll.org

The Names Of 2,977 Victims Of The 9/11 Attacks Read At Ground Zero

We're following the services and ceremonies to mark the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Mirroring the attacks of that day, our day began in New York City, where bagpipes, the tolling of a bell and a moment of silence mark the time when two passenger planes struck the World Trade Center towers. We're going to go now to a live reading of some of the names of the 2,977 people who perished that day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
New York State
cbslocal.com

9/11 20 Years Later: Visitors To The Memorial Site Pay Solemn Respects

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In Lower Manhattan, the pools built where the towers once stood provide a poignant reminder of the somber occasion: 20 years since the September 11th attacks. Friday afternoon, there was a clear blue sky overhead, much like that fateful day 20 years ago. Visitors gathered all...
MANHATTAN, NY
Times-Bulletin

In Honor of 9/11 Victims

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day. The order will be in effect from sunrise to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Scott Simon
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans honor 9/11 victims at America Remembers Memorial

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A small northeast Ohio community roughly 500 miles from Ground Zero is paying a special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11. Dozens gathered Saturday at the America Remembers Memorial on the Boulevard of 500 Flags in Eastlake to recognize the 20th anniversary of the deadly day. The site includes pieces of the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; the three locations where thousands of Americans died during the terrorist attacks.
OHIO STATE
kauainownews.com

Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Victims Killed in 9/11 Attack

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
POLITICS
kdll.org

Pentagon Ceremony Remembers Those Lost On September 11

We are marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks today. The first two strikes brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Half an hour later, at 9:37 a.m. Eastern Time, American Airlines Flight 77 was steered by hijackers into the Pentagon. A hundred and twenty-five people died there, as well as the 59 passengers and crew who were on board the plane.
FESTIVAL
news4sanantonio.com

Santa Rosa County church honoring victims from 9/11 attack

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County church is honoring those who lost their lives in the attack on 9/11. Pace Assembly Ministries is putting 3,000 crosses on their church's front lawn. Each cross honors a victim who died during the terrorist attack 20 years ago. The church...
RELIGION
#9 11#Memorial Services#Honor 9#Pentagon#United Airlines Flight 93#Copyright Npr
CBS Denver

Memorial At Denver International Airport Honors Victims, First Responders Of 9/11

DENVER (CBS4)– A memorial at Denver International Airport honors both the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the work of the first responders. The memorial is made of steel from the World Trade Center. (credit CBS) Denver’s Fire Chief talked about the bravery of the first responders who rushed in to help that day. (credit CBS) DIA plans to hold ceremonies on Sept. 11 to mark 20 years since the attacks. (credit CBS)
DENVER, CO
cbslocal.com

‘Not Giving Up’ 20 Years Later, Families of Maryland 9/11 Victims Still Demanding Answers About Who Funded Terror Attacks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For two decades, some Maryland families who lost loved ones on 9/11 have been fighting for answers. They want access to currently secret U.S. government documents that they believe will provide a link between the hijackers and the Saudi Arabian government, which they allege provided financial and other support to carry out the attacks.
MARYLAND STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio Statehouse hosts memorial flag display to honor 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Statehouse is hosting a memorial to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, on Thursday. Saturday will mark 20 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the attacks. Gov. Mike DeWine and other state leaders are expected to speak at the Statehouse.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
njmom.com

Remembering 9/11 20 Years Later: 9 Memorial Events In NJ

The unspeakable tragedy that unfolded on September 11, 2001, will never be forgotten, and there are a lot of ways your family can help honor the lives that were lost as we mark the 20th anniversary. Towns across NJ are planning ceremonies and events offering an opportunity for reflection, remembrance, and hope. Be sure to contact your local government to find out what is planned in your town and whether there are any COVID-19 restrictions. Scroll on for more details about ways to commemorate 9/11 in New Jersey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nbc25news.com

Michigan lawmakers honor victims of 9/11 attacks on 20th anniversary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers took the day Saturday to remember the thousands of lives lost 20 years ago during the September 11th attacks in 2001. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was scheduled to join the city of Lansing and the Lansing Fire Department to remember those who lost their lives and honor the first responders who rushed toward danger to help their fellow Americans.
MICHIGAN STATE

