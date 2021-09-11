Former Marine Sergeant Details Being At Ground Zero To His Youngest Son

Those who saw the devastation of September 11, 2001, up close must have run the gamut of emotions. For Somerset’s Gordon Wiles, he remembers well what he felt. “You’d get so angry and so mad,” said Wiles, who found himself volunteering at “Ground Zero” -- the spot where the towers fell -- in the days following that horrific event. “I remember, oh, I’d get so mad. I’d think, ‘Oh, if I could get a hold of the people who did this.’ It was a feeling I’d never experienced.”

SOMERSET, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO