Military

Former Marine Sergeant Details Being At Ground Zero To His Youngest Son

kdll.org
 6 days ago

Time now for StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative. After serving four years, former Marine Sergeant Jason Thomas was discharged from active duty in 2000, but he stepped up to serve in another way a year later, September 11, 2001, as two planes crashed into the World Trade Center just miles from where he lived. He spoke recently over StoryCorps Connect with his youngest son, Jason Christian Thomas, who was born after 9/11, and this was the first time they'd talked about the details of the day.

