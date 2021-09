Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says the return of Antoine Griezmann was unexpected. The striker re-signed for Atletico from Barcelona on deadline day on Tuesday. Cerezo said: "We have been lucky to have Griezmann for the next two years. We did not count on Griezmann, but we did not know if Saúl was going to leave. I have not been able to talk to him yet because I was in France.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO