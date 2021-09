Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, shared shocking new footage from the Del Rio bridge, where migrants waiting to be processed have allegedly doubled in a day Thursday on "Hannity." SEN. TED CRUZ: The answer is simple that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites, those 10,000 people there, do you know how many Border Patrol has tested? Zero, not one. They don't have the capacity to do that.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO