What a Recent Judicial Ruling Against Apple Over In-App Purchases Means for iPhone Users

Apple has been found to “hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice,” a judge ruled in the company’s legal battle with Epic Games, but the mixed decision will leave App Store fees in place. U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers did not find that Apple fully fit the legal definition of a monopoly. In her ruling (read it HERE), she said Apple must now let developers tell consumers how to make purchases outside of apps. That lessens the control Apple can exert over the process, and could limit the revenue it derives from the store. Services as a...

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO