What a Recent Judicial Ruling Against Apple Over In-App Purchases Means for iPhone Users

By Tobias Carroll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last year, Epic Games (maker of Fortnite) and Apple began a long dispute that eventually led to a significant legal decision. At issue here was Epic’s attempt to let Fortnite users pay for transactions directly in the game, without having to go through Apple’s App Store. Apple pushed back and Epic responded, arguing that it should be able to have the ability to sell directly on Apple devices without having to pay Apple 30% of each sale. Then came the lawsuit.

