9/11's Aftershocks Reached Worldwide. Here's How It Changed Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO