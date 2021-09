Oh dear, why must you continue to do this to us, Celtic? Why do we have to be led up the garden path, then concede FOUR very preventable goals, then fight back at the end – but not enough to get us anything out of the game? Why can we never be able to find a defence that can defend in Europe? We can no longer blame Lennon and Lawwell. Ange must now carry the can. He has a difficult job.

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO