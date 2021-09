The momentum in the stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) is continuing this today. These are the details. The momentum in the stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) is continuing this today. Today, the company stock price increased by over 22% during intraday trading. This brings the company stock price to over 84% in the past 5 days and more than 322% in the past month as it went from $0.40 per share on August 16 to a day high of $1.70 today.

