Less than two minutes left in our match against Aston Villa, and Big Rom finds the play to squeeze in one more goal for him and the Blues at Stamford Bridge! César Azpilicueta finds plenty of space to run towards after beating his marker on the right flank, with Lukaku anxious for a good ball near the penalty box. He steps up a bit and with all the might he could muster, the centre-forward scores his second goal of the day with a neat left-foot finish.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO