Roger Daltrey has just announced a 12-date full-band UK tour, dubbed, “Who Was I,” featuring, “an evening of Who classics, rarities, solo hits, and fan Q&A.”. An announcement on TheWho.com revealed the fall tour will comprise a unique mix of music and conversation, and is “built around Roger’s musical journey and encompasses nearly every style imaginable — including blues, rock, country, soul, and metal.” Daltrey will touch upon and play music from all facets of his career. The gigs promise “a plethora of songs with some questions answered and rock n' roll stories along the way.”

