Public Safety

ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight On Residential Long Island Street

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
The identity has been released of a man who was shot and killed in broad daylight on a residential Long Island street.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, in Freeport on South Bay Avenue.

Upon arrival, Freeport Police officers discovered the victim, a 28-year-old now ID'd as James T. Diamond, of Long Beach, with a gunshot wound.

Diamond was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead by a hospital physician, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

