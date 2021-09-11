CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Hills, MO

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Daily Journal
 5 days ago

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Hills, MO
CNN

Sons of Alex Murdaugh's late housekeeper 'viewed him as family,' lawyer says

(CNN) — The investigation into the killings of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son in June have prompted authorities to open other inquiries into at least two other deaths within the last several years -- most recently that of the family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Now, Satterfield's sons are suing Murdaugh, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkland#Temperature#Sunscreen#Uv
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy