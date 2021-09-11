‘More than just a paragraph in a textbook’: Teaching 9/11 in Fort Wayne classrooms 20 years later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Like many Americans, Emily Oberlin, the director of New Tech Academy at Wayne High School, remembers September 11, 2001 quite vividly. “It was my 18th birthday and I attended school here in Fort Wayne,” said Oberlin. “We went to school that day and it was you know, ‘Happy Birthday Emily! Hope you have a great day.’ Then, when we had our first break and there was just this buzz and I didn’t know what it was yet.”