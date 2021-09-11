Georgia River Network plans beginner river safety classes

The Potomac River is a river in the Mid-Atlantic United States and the southern tributary of the Chesapeake Bay. The 652 kilometer-long river originates on the Allegheny Mountain in West Virginia and drains approximately 38,000 square kilometers. Along the way, several tributaries join the Potomac, including Monocacy, Shenandoah, and Anacostia. Nearly 60% of the river’s watershed is forest, making it one of the country’s most forested rivers. The river is known for several things, including its beauty and historical significance. Mount Vernon, George Washington’s home, is located on its bank. In 1998, President Bill Clinton declared the Potomac an American Heritage.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO