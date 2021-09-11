Alex Cora: Competition ‘Probably’ Fueled Bobby Dalbec’s Adjustments At Plate
Bobby Dalbec’s season did a 180-degree turn when the Red Sox needed it most. It was good timing for him personally, too. The 26-year-old had big expectations entering this season after being a bright spot for Boston last year. But inconsistencies at the plate plagued him throughout this campaign — to the point that finding a first baseman was a point of emphasis for the Red Sox at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.nesn.com
