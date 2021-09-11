CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Cora: Competition ‘Probably’ Fueled Bobby Dalbec’s Adjustments At Plate

By Alexandra Francisco
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby Dalbec’s season did a 180-degree turn when the Red Sox needed it most. It was good timing for him personally, too. The 26-year-old had big expectations entering this season after being a bright spot for Boston last year. But inconsistencies at the plate plagued him throughout this campaign — to the point that finding a first baseman was a point of emphasis for the Red Sox at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Alex Cora Offers Discouraging Update On J.D. Martinez After Red Sox’s Loss

J.D. Martinez was scratched from Friday’s Red Sox-White Sox game with just minutes to spare, with multiple Red Sox reporters noting the star was suffering from back spasms. But due to the timing of the announcement, we had to wait three hours and 48 minutes to get any clarity on his status from Boston manager Alex Cora.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora reacts to Chris Sale COVID news on Twitter

Red Sox manager Alex Cora subtly reacts to Chris Sale’s COVID news. The Boston Red Sox were dealt yet another blow in the COVID-19 debacle on Friday morning, with the news that Chris Sale is the latest player to test positive for coronavirus. Sale will join a multitude of teammates...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Bobby Dalbec
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Bobby Dalbec feeling the flow at the plate

Dealing with an unlikely COVID-19 outbreak and cycling through a turnstile of new players, the Boston Red Sox needed a player or two to step up. One player to answer that call has been the resurgent Bobby Dalbec. Dalbec’s production on offense arrived at exactly the right time. It’s been...
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Alex Verdugo, Kyle Schwarber not playing Wednesday vs. Rays; Bobby Dalbec hitting 5th

BOSTON -- Alex Verdugo, Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez are out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they try to avoid a three-game sweep Wednesday night against the Rays. Kiké Hernández is in center field, Danny Santana is in left field and Kevin Plawecki is catching righty Nathan Eovaldi. Jose Iglesias is the starting shortstop; Bobby Dalbec is hitting fifth for just the second time in his big-league career.
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Shares Updates On Matt Barnes, More Amid COVID Outbreak

The Boston Red Sox are planning to get Nick Pivetta back from the COVID-19 related injured list so he can start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and that announcement headlined a slew of updates from manager Alex Cora regarding the team’s virus outbreak. Here’s the latest news from...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Major League Baseball#The Chicago White Sox
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Alex Cora, Connor Seabold

Being in Chicago for the first time since the trade, Kyle Schwarber reflects on his time in that city, for the other team of course, and what he has learned since leaving. (Sahadev Sharma; The Athletic) Alex Cora is staying mum on Hunter Renfroe’s claim that MLB asked the Red...
MLB
Boston

Bobby Dalbec, Hunter Renfroe helping keep Red Sox in playoff mix

After having pedestrian (or just plain bad) first halves of the season, Bobby Dalbec and Hunter Renfroe have helped the Red Sox keep their playoff hopes alive. If you tried to argue Bobby Dalbec would be one of the best players on the Red Sox heading into a postseason push after what he did before July 31, you’d probably get laughed/shouted off the interwebs.
MLB
MassLive.com

Why are Boston Red Sox players, coaches wearing No. 21? Kiké Hernández, Alex Cora and others honoring Roberto Clemente

SEATTLE -- A few members of the Red Sox are sporting No. 21 for Wednesday’s game against the Mariners to honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Sept. 15 is “Roberto Clemente Day” throughout Major League Baseball, honoring the 15-time All-Star’s legacy. As part of the tribute, certain players and coaches can wear No. 21 instead of their usual uniform numbers. According to Major League Baseball, “all Roberto Clemente Award nominees and previous Award recipients will have the option to wear ‘21′ on their uniforms, joining players from Puerto Rico and others who wore the number during the 2020 commemoration of Roberto Clemente Day.” A few members of the Red Sox -- including manager Alex Cora, catcher Christian Vázquez, quality control coach Ramón Vazquez, first base coach Tom Goodwin, center fielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Jack López -- are wearing Clemente’s number against the Mariners. All other players and coaches are wearing a No. 21 patch on their uniform sleeves.
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Considering Rafael Devers Position Switch Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Boston Red Sox will be without Xander Bogaerts for the time being, and with other roster holes due to positive COVID-19 cases, manager Alex Cora might get a little creative. Bogaerts is among a few infielders — Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo the others — unavailable due to positive...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec back in Boston's lineup Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is playing first base and batting fifth after being held out of Wednesday's lineup. Kyle Schwarber is serving as Boston's designated hitter and dropping into the second spot in the order. J.D. Martinez is moving to left field in place of an idle Alex Verdugo and hitting third.
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Gives Updates On Chris Sale, Other Red Sox COVID-19 Cases

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The Boston Red Sox were hit hard by COVID-19 over the last two weeks, but they are getting healthier for their final 15 games of the season and received more good news Wednesday. Prior to Boston’s series finale with the Seattle...
MLB
azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona baseball star Bobby Dalbec named AL Rookie of the Month

Former Arizona baseball slugger Bobby Dalbec was named AL Rookie of the Month for August after driving in seven home runs and 21 runs for the Boston Red Sox over 24 games last month. Among AL players with 50+ plate appearances, he ranked 1st in OPS (1.205), 2nd in slugging...
MLB
audacy.com

This might very well be Alex Cora's time to shine

There are 23 games left in the regular season. The Red Sox currently are in one of the two Wild Card spots, 1/2-game in back of the Yankees and three games in front of Seattle. Almost half of the team is unavailable due to COVID-related issues. Sunday? in the hours...
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Has Been ‘Impressed’ With ‘Perfect’ Garrett Whitlock For Months Now

Add Alex Cora to the growing list of Garrett Whitlock fans, though the Red Sox manager very well may have been one of the first. Whitlock was credited with the win Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-2. He threw two scoreless innings — his fourth straight outing without an earned run — and gave up two hits, stepping into a crucial spot for the seventh and eighth innings.
MLB
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy