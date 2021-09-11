Thomas A. Taute, 77, Red Lion

Thomas A. Taute, 77, passed away early on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Red Lion. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Moyer) Taute with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born July 29, 1944 in Allentown, a son of the late Arthur C. and Arlene E. (Holveck) Taute; he graduated from Northumberland High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1962-1966. In 1968, he began his career as a meat cutter at Weis Markets in York where he retired after 38 years. In retirement, Tom worked part time for the Red Lion Area School District.