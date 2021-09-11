All The New Cars At 2021 Munich Motor Show You May Have Missed
After most major auto shows were canceled last year due to the pandemic, the International Mobility Show opened its doors to the media and public last week. This year, Europe's largest motor show moved from Frankfurt to Munich, where several important new models were shown to the world for the first time, from futuristic concepts to luxury EVs. These are all the star cars that you may have missed getting their public debuts at the IAA Mobility 2021 show, or Munich Motor Show.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0