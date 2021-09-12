CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wPyf_0btKwiK100
A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Saturday sharply criticized a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional $4,500 tax incentive.

Toyota said in a statement that the plan unveiled late Friday discriminates "against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize."

The bill, set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee as part of a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto plants. read more

In a statement, Honda called the bill "unfair" and said it "discriminates among EVs made by hard-working American auto workers based simply on whether they belong to a union. ... The Honda production associates in Alabama, Indiana and Ohio who will build our EVs deserve fair and equal treatment by Congress."

The proposal, estimated to cost $33 billion to $34 billion over 10 years, would boost to up to $12,500 the maximum tax credit for electric vehicles, up from the current $7,500. The $12,500 figure includes a $500 credit for using U.S.-produced batteries.

The proposal is a key part of Democratic President Joe Biden's goal to ensure EVs comprise at least 50% of U.S. vehicle sales by 2030 and boost American union jobs.

The bill, however, does away with phasing out automakers' tax credits after they hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which would make General Motors Co (GM.N) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) eligible again. It would also create a new smaller credit for used EVs of up to $2,500.

GM, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Stellantis NV (STLA.MI), the parent of Chrysler, assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in plants represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

In contrast, foreign automakers operating in the United States as well as Tesla do not have unions representing assembly workers and many of them have fought efforts by the UAW to organize U.S. plants.

Tesla would be eligible for up to $8,000 credits under the bill.

UAW President Ray Curry said the tax credit provision "would go a long way in supporting-good paying union jobs in (the) EV auto sector that President Biden has championed."

The bill limits the EV credit to cars priced at no more than $55,000, while trucks could be priced up to $74,000.

Toyota added it will "fight to focus taxpayer dollars on making all electrified vehicles accessible for American consumers who can’t afford high-priced cars and trucks."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Do the Bidens own 10% of Chinese electric vehicle battery maker?

Viral image: "The Bidens own 10% of” a Chinese firm whose stock is up almost 300% since Joe Biden was elected. Here's why: A vague attack on "the Bidens" claims they own 10% of the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., and that the company’s stock "has soared almost 300%" since Joe Biden was elected.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
The Guardian

Victoria’s electric vehicle tax faces high court challenge

Two electric vehicle drivers have launched a high court challenge to Victoria’s electric vehicle tax, arguing the levy is unconstitutional. The challenge was filed on Thursday by Equity Generation Lawyers, the legal firm that represented eight teenagers in a federal court case that found the federal environment minister, Sussan Ley, had a duty to protect young people from the climate crisis.
WORLD
Green Car Reports

Revamped EV tax credit: Tesla, Toyota, Honda pushing back vs. union-made bonus

Honda, Tesla, and Toyota are pushing back against a proposal by Democrats in the United States House of Representatives to give union-made electric cars an additional $4,500 federal tax credit. The two Japanese automakers issued statements late last week criticizing the move, Reuters reported. Both Honda and Toyota operate non-union...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Marietta Daily Journal

Toyota to Congress: Reject EV tax incentives that favor Detroit Three

WASHINGTON — Executives at Toyota Motor Corp. are urging members of Congress to reject a proposal that would expand tax credits for electric vehicles up to $12,500 and offer significant incentives to buy union-made cars. The legislation, proposed by Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., would lift the manufacturer cap on EV...
INCOME TAX
Autoblog

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax credit for union-built cars

WASHINGTON — Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates against...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Required To Turn Over ADAS Data In Ongoing Tesla Autopilot Probe

Though neither of Ford Motor Company’s hands-free highway driving features – BlueCruise and ActiveGlide – have launched yet, similar driver assistance systems, including Tesla Autopilot, have been under the microscope in recent months. Virtually every system on the market, regardless of the automaker, can be fooled, and a number of high-profile accidents recently prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to require mandatory crash reporting for all vehicles sold with these systems. Now, after the NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla Autopilot, it’s seeking data from not only Tesla but other major automakers including Ford, according to Automotive News.
CARS
dbusiness.com

GM to Highlight Speed and Innovation at Motor Bella

General Motors Co. in Detroit announced it will showcase a lineup of motorsports, performance, and electric vehicles at Motor Bella, the new auto-centric event taking place at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac Sept. 21-26. “For decades, GM and Chevrolet have served as industry leaders in automotive innovation, continually pushing the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#U S House#Democrats#American#Democratic#General Motors Co#Tesla Inc#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#Chrysler#The United Auto Workers#Uaw#Ev
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
PBS NewsHour

Biden’s proposed tenfold increase in solar power would remake the U.S. electricity system

President Joe Biden has called for major clean energy investments as a way to curb climate change and generate jobs. On Sept. 8, 2021, the White House released a report produced by the U.S. Department of Energy that found that solar power could generate up to 45% of the U.S. electricity supply by 2050, compared to less than 4% today. The Conversation asked Joshua D. Rhodes, an energy technology and policy researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, what it would take to meet this target.
AUSTIN, TX
Truth About Cars

Twist: NHTSA Tesla Autopilot Probe Now Includes Other Automakers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been doing a deep dive into Tesla’s Autopilot to determine if 765,000 vehicles from the 2014 model year onward are fit to be on the road. We’ve covered it on numerous occasions, with your author often making a plea for regulators not to harp on one company when the entire industry has been slinging advanced driving aids and distracting infotainment displays for years.
CARS
mymixfm.com

U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. auto safety regulator said Tuesday it has asked 12 major automakers for assistance as part of its probe into crashes involving Tesla vehicles striking emergency vehicles while using advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent letters to General...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
just-auto.com

Unionised US EV incentive plan meets opposition

Toyota and Tesla have clashed with Ford and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the US House to give union-made, US-built electric vehicles an additional US$4,500 tax incentive, a report said. According to Reuters, Toyota said, in a letter to Congress, the plan discriminates...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

The $3.5 Trillion Proposed Federal Spending Plan Has Died

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the dead federal spending plan, Louis Navellier wrote:. Welcome to quarter-end window dressing. For the next couple weeks, professional money managers will be making their portfolios “pretty,” by loading up on companies with strong third quarter forecasted sales and earnings. At the end of September, we should get a free “pop” from equally-weighted ETFs that systematically realign their portfolios every 90 days. So even though September is a seasonally weak month, the second half of September is a good month for our powerful growth stocks.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

2022 Nissan GT-R Brings Back Fan-Favorite Colors, Honda And Toyota Oppose EV Bill, And New BYD Concept: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Honda and Toyota are fighting a new proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives aimed at increasing the scope of tax incentives for EV buyers. The proposal would add $4,500 in incentives for union-made vehicles. No foreign carmaker currently employs workers represented by the United Auto Workers union. Honda calls the bill “unfair”, and it wants tax credits for the vehicles it builds in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio.
CARS
Carscoops

Cadillac’s U.S. Dealers Are Bullish On The Brand’s Electric Future

Many Cadillac dealers across the United States are eagerly awaiting the company’s transition to electrification and are investing millions of dollars on new showrooms and various upgrades. Last year, General Motors told its 880 Cadillac dealerships in the U.S. that they would each need to be willing to spend around...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

182K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy