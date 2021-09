Cyberpunk 2077 continues to have some notable issues, as you’re almost certainly aware by now. The game launched 10 months ago and has received a steady stream of patches to further iron it out after it released in such a rough state. Today, patch 1.31 has come to Cyberpunk 2077 with even more fixes that continue to slowly chip away at the pile of issues the game continues to offer to its many, many buyers. The patch not only makes gameplay and visual adjustments, but makes plenty of changes to individual quests as well. You can read the full list of patch notes here.

