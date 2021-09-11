CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11

By NOAH TRISTER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vy2Ug_0btKw2Ws00
Air Force Navy Football Navy's marching band performs at halftime during an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Navy and Air Force have been playing each other in football since 1960, and this is the earliest the teams have ever met.

When the two service academies announced late last year that the game was being moved from its usual spot in early October, no explanation was needed.

Navy-Air Force on Saturday took center stage to some degree as the American sports world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Players from both teams carried flags onto the field before kickoff. There was a moment of silence before the national anthem, and then a flyover featuring two Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightnings and two Boeing F/A-18 Hornets.

During a halftime signing of America the Beautiful, midshipmen unfurled a large American flag, and the names of Navy and Air Force grads lost on 9/11 were put on the videoboard.

Elsewhere, Army's players also carried flags onto the field for their home game against Western Kentucky. At Nebraska, former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson, a 29-year-old backup linebacker, led the Cornhuskers onto the field carrying a flag and flanked by first responders, including a health care worker.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost presented the family of fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page with a Cornhuskers jersey before the game. Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a terrorist bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The 23-year-old Page was from Omaha.

At Minnesota’s game against Miami of Ohio, the family of the late Tom Burnett Jr. was honored on the field after the first quarter. Burnett, a native of Minnesota, was one of the passengers on Flight 93, which crash-landed in rural Pennsylvania on 9/11.

In a ceremony before its game against Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech recognized Atlanta police officer and former New York City paramedic Jay Pagan, who worked at the Twin Towers on search and rescue following the attacks and was trapped in debris. Pagan was presented the game ball in a pregame Heroes Day ceremony.

Boston College wore its red bandana uniforms against Massachusetts, and names were replaced by “For Welles.” Since 2014, the Eagles have occasionally worn uniforms with red bandana trim in memory of Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who died helping to rescue people from the World Trade Center during the 2001 attack. Survivors identified Crowther by the red bandana that he was known for wearing at all times.

At the U.S. Open in New York, before the start of a women’s final between two players who weren’t even born yet on 9/11, female cadets from the U.S. Military Academy unfurled a giant American flag that covered almost the entire court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 19, played, “9/11/01” was stenciled on the side of the court.

At Richmond Raceway in Virginia, an 1,100-pound piece of steel from the Twin Towers was on display on the midway, along with a Wall of Remembrance. Cub Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance before the afternoon NASCAR Xfinity race kicked off a racing doubleheader.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was racing in the Xfinity race for his only race of the year before moving to the NBC booth for the Cup race later Saturday. Earnhardt won NASCAR’s first Cup race back when the series resumed after the week off for 9/11.

Earnhardt, who had also lost his father in February of that year, held the American flag out his car window during the celebratory burnouts in an image associated with the sport and its 9/11 tributes.

“I feel kind of connected to that date because of what happened in our sport when we went back to Dover and with what was going on in my own life that year,” Earnhardt Jr. said Friday. “It was a very challenging year. I think it’s important that we continue to remember and honor everyone affected by (9/11) all these years later."

On Sept. 11, 2001, IndyCar was already in Germany (as the CART Series) preparing for its weekend race — and was the only U.S.-based series to compete that weekend. On Saturday at Portland International Raceway, the teams were summoned to the grid for a 15-second moment of silence.

The attention turns to the baseball diamond Saturday night, when the Mets host the Yankees. It's the first time the Subway Series has overlapped with Sept. 11.

Bobby Valentine, who managed the Mets in 2001, planned to throw a ceremonial first pitch to Joe Torre, the Yankees' skipper at the time. Mike Piazza and more than a dozen other Mets players from the 2001 team are also expected to attend. Piazza memorably hit a go-ahead homer for the Mets on Sept. 21, 2001, in the team’s first game back at Shea Stadium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
mypanhandle.com

Air Force Gen. faced life and death decisions on 9/11

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the morning of September 11, 2001, as planes crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, most locals were frozen in horror as they watched the shocking tragedy unfold. Others were huddled in a Tyndall Air Force Base command center with their commander,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
CBS Denver

C-130 Makes History By Landing On Highway 287 In Wyoming

RAWLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. military made history Thursday when a C-130 aircraft landed on Highway 287 in Wyoming. The landing north of Rawlins, west of Laramie, was part of a joint training exercise. (credit: U.S. Air Force) With a wingspan of more than 132 feet, the four-engine C-130 is more than 97 feet long and has a 42,000-pound payload. It’s manned by a five-person crew including two pilots, a navigator, flight engineer and loadmaster. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The U.S. military has used the C-130 since 1956 as a troop, medevac and cargo transport aircraft. It is designed for landings and takeoffs on short, unprepared airstrips in combat zones. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The C-130 landed on the highway about 230 miles north of Denver.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Torre
The Daily News Online

9/11 ceremony in Nunda remembers Navy commander, Keshequa grad

Nunda native William H. Donovan was a celebrated Navy commander known for his hard work and a playful side. He had been working at the Pentagon for a little more than a year in 2001, after transitioning from Navy pilot to a staff position with the Chief of Naval Operations, the latter being a less risky job for a sailor and a husband and father to three preteen children.
NUNDA, NY
thedrive

Navy’s MQ-25 Tanker Drone Refuels F-35C Stealth Fighter

Boeing's Stingray is making rapid progress in refueling trials ahead of its trip to a carrier's deck in the coming months. The U.S. Navy’s new MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based tanker drone demonstrator has now refueled the F-35C Lightning II, as the program continues to rack up milestones on its path to frontline service. Topping up the carrier variant of the Joint Strike Fighter means that the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jet and the CMV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor are the only probe-equipped receiver in the service's modern carrier air wing that has yet to link up with the Stingray test article, also known as T1. Previous refueling trials were conducted this summer between the MQ-25 and the F/A-18F Super Hornet and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, which has added a new refueling capability in recent years.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Baseball Diamond#Ap#Navy Air Force#American#Lightnings#Boeing#Cornhuskers#Nebraska#Marine#Georgia Tech#Boston College#Eagles#The World Trade Center#The U S Military Academy#Richmond Raceway#Nascar Xfinity#Nbc#Indycar#Mets
Gwinnett Daily Post

Navy, Air Force take field in tribute to Sept. 11, armed forces

Football won't be the only matter of significance Saturday when the Navy Midshipmen host the Air Force Falcons in Annapolis, Md. The game was rescheduled to fall on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The service academies plan to wear special alternate uniforms as part of a larger tribute to recognize the U.S. armed forces.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Connecticut

How Sports World, Teams Plan to Honor 20th Anniversary of 9/11

The sports world will take some time to look back and recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this weekend. Between on-field tributes, ceremonies and performances, here is how various leagues and teams plan to honor the anniversary. NFL Plans 9/11 Tribute Video, Helmet Decals for Week 1. NFL...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Air Force at Navy odds, picks and prediction

The Air Force Falcons (1-0) and Navy Midshipmen (0-1) tee it up Saturday as the race for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy get underway. The gridiron squads representing the Air Force and Naval Academies will tangle at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis; kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m ET. Below, we look at the Air Force vs. Navy odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
visitannapolis.org

Navy vs. Air Force, a Football Rivalry

The Navy Midshipmen and the Air Force Falcons are at it again. Come September 11th, the football saga will continue and this year- the Midshipmen will have the home field advantage. Touchdowns and bragging rights aside, this matchup is not only about the rivalry. This game will also commemorate the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
WTOP

Navy, Air Force will compete Saturday with their eyes on the future

Military academy football works on multiple levels. The three schools compete annually for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — Army is the defending champ — on fields ranging from Annapolis, to West Point, to Colorado Springs, in addition to wherever Army-Navy is held (usually Philadelphia, but it’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, this year).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Niagara Gazette

9/11 on Air Force One for Falls native

Jeffrey Elder's life is framed by values. Family first. Be on time or early. Respect your elders. Do what you are asked. All those things were learned long ago in the Niagara Falls Griffon Park projects. It led him to the Air Force and to the position of chief flight attendant and flight attendant evaluator aboard Air Force One. He served for 16 years for Presidents George H. W. Bush, William J. Clinton and George W. Bush.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
53K+
Followers
68K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy