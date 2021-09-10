SIUE Volleyball Drops Pair, Edged by UAB in Nightcap

OKLAHOMA CITY – The St. Mary's Volleyball team made a statement on day one of the 2021 season, winning both matches at the Eagle Invitational. The Rattlers defeated Lubbock Christian in five sets, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-10 and came back to win in four against Bentley 18-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-15. Senior outside hitterAlissa Tolbert (San Antonio) and sophomore setter Aislan Lennon (Houston) posted double-doubles in both matches to pick up where they left off a season ago. Against LCU, Tolbert collected 14 kills and 21 digs, while in the nightcap she led all players with 17 kills and chipped in 10 digs. Lennon had a team-high 33 assists to go with 14 digs in the five-set win and amassed 20 assists with 13 digs in the win over Bentley.

