Parkview in Ft. Wayne reports 9 of 10 hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated
One of the largest healthcare providers in Northern Indiana says 90% of their COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. Parkview Health officials in Fort Wayne say they’ve discovered a significant increase in unvaccinated hospitalizations over the past several weeks. They tell WPTA that about one in five patients in the Parkview Emergency Department is COVID-positive, which is consistent with trends across the state.www.953mnc.com
