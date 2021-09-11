CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Parkview in Ft. Wayne reports 9 of 10 hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated

By Tommie Lee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest healthcare providers in Northern Indiana says 90% of their COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. Parkview Health officials in Fort Wayne say they’ve discovered a significant increase in unvaccinated hospitalizations over the past several weeks. They tell WPTA that about one in five patients in the Parkview Emergency Department is COVID-positive, which is consistent with trends across the state.

Kip Hamilton
5d ago

Did they mention that the vaccinated are the one spreading the virus? I got my China virus from a vaccinated nurse

