CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Golf community hosts tournament fundraiser in honor of 9/11 victims, first responders

foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, N.C. (WECT) – On a day where most of America observes quiet remembrance, one community gathered by the hundreds to honor those lost on 9/11 and support the families of first responders still giving their all today. Twenty years later, those who were at Ground Zero like NYPD Sgt....

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: 9/11 Victims and First Responders Honored with Stunning Corn Maze in Colorado

Colorado’s original corn maze at the Fritzler Farm Park in Lasalle paid tribute to the 9/11 victims and responders on the 20th anniversary of the infamous terrorist attacks. According to ABC’s affiliate, Denver 7, a firefighter and “9/11” are now featured in Fritzler Farm Park’s 15-acre cornfield. The Farm also shared details about the 9/11 victims and first responders memorial. “For this year’s corn maze design, we are honoring the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. By dedicating it to and raising awareness for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”
COLORADO STATE
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver 9/11 event to honor first responders

DENVER — The Lincoln County Republican Women are hosting a first responder appreciation event on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. All current and former police officers, firefighters and paramedics who attend will receive free admission and lunch catered by Fresh Chef, and swag bags and door prizes will also be available.
DENVER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
1380kcim.com

Bell Ringing Ceremony On Saturday Will Honor 9/11 Responders And Commemorate Victims

The State Historical Society of Iowa is planning a special ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. On Saturday, Sept. 11, they will be holding a bell-ringing ceremony at 7:45 a.m. outside the State Capitol in Des Moines to honor the attack’s first responders and the victims. This will take place at the Liberty Bell, east of the statehouse. The first tolling of the bell will be at 7:46 a.m. to mark the time of the attack at the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City. It will be rung again later to mark the attacks on the South Tower and the Pentagon as well as the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. The tolling will follow a 5-5-5 ringing protocol used by many fire departments to honor the memory of firefighters who died in service. The formal program will conclude with music by the MacKenzie Highlanders, central Iowa’s premier pipe and drum band, with remarks at 9:30 a.m. “For those of us who remember that tragic day, it is one of sorrow and anger,” says Leo Landis, State Curator. “We encourage Iowans to fulfill the call of Patriot Day and seek opportunities to volunteer, a fitting tribute to the lives that were lost by serving others.” The public is invited to the State Historical Museum of Iowa following the ceremony to see a display that commemorates those who died during the attacks. The display also honors the service of Iowa City firefighter, Glenn Pauley, who assisted in the rescue and recovery operation at the site of the twin towers. The Sept. 11 materials will remain on display through the end of the year.
MUSIC
usalaxmagazine.com

9/11 Responder Starts Tournament to Honor the Fallen, Give Back

This is an updated version of an article that originally ran Sept. 11, 2019. To recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are sharing several stories throughout this week that capture the lives and legacies of the people, families and communities impacted most. Dawn Kloepfer stood on a lacrosse field...
CHARITIES
Johnson City Press

9/11 memorial ceremony to honor victims, soldiers killed in Afghanistan, local first responders

The Kings Mountain Post 24 American Legion, Johnson City will host the fifth annual 9/11 Remembrance & Patriot Day Celebration on Saturday. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. sharpat the Amphitheater in Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. The ceremony will pause for a moment of silence at 8:47 a.m., which was the time the first hijacked commercial airplane crashed into the World Trade Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#9 11 Memorial#Golf Tournament#Leland#Nypd Sgt#Compass Pointe#American#Pentagon#Marines#Tunnels#Anytime#Nyfd
Fox News

More than a thousand 9/11 memorials across the country honor victims, first responders

More than a thousand 9/11 memorials across the country currently honor the 2,977 people killed in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 20 years ago. The majority of those memorials are in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area, as some 500 people who resided on Long Island and commuted into Manhattan’s World Trade Center perished on Sept. 11, 2001. After New York, New Jersey lost the second most amount of people — counting 746 residents who died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
mooresvilletribune.com

South Iredell honors 9/11 first responders with poignant ceremony

The entire student body of South Iredell High School packed into the football stadium, not for a game, but to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. In an event coordinated by South Iredell Marine Corps JROTC, in conjunction with the West Iredell Army JROTC, the students gathered in the stadium for a chance to honor the first responders in attendance, as well as hold a moment of silence while the American flag was lowered to half-mast to honor the 2,996 people who were killed in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Norfolk Daily News

Local 9/11 ceremonies honor first responders, military members

Two Patriot Day programs were held in Lincoln on Saturday morning, 20 years after the 9/11 attacks on America. Both ceremonies, one at the steps of the state Capitol and the other at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, were held about 30 minutes apart, each honoring first responders and military members.
LINCOLN, NE
click orlando

Dr. Phillips High School students honor first responders, victims of 9/11

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Phillips High School senior and JROTC member Nourah Al Sayed wasn’t even born when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred. It wasn’t until she was older that she learned from her teachers about what happened, and those history lessons stuck with her ever since. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
cityoflonetree.com

Over a Hundred Community Members Come Together to Honor 9/11 Victims

On Saturday morning, more than a hundred community members, including the Lone Tree Police Department and South Metro Fire Rescue, joined Lone Tree’s Teen Court and Mayor Jackie Millet in a moment of silence as a local Scouts Troop raised the official 9/11 Flag of Honor for the victims who lost their lives in of one of the darkest days in America.
LONE TREE, CO
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio Statehouse hosts memorial flag display to honor 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Statehouse is hosting a memorial to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, on Thursday. Saturday will mark 20 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the attacks. Gov. Mike DeWine and other state leaders are expected to speak at the Statehouse.
OHIO STATE
The Daily Sentinel

Honoring first responders… Commissioners remember 9/11

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners honored first responders from the 9/11 attacks with a proclamation during the regular meeting on Thursday. “Whereas, the Meigs County Commissioners join with the rest of our nation, as we remember 20 years since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks which forever changed our nation. We will never forget the nearly 3,000 lives lost in that horrible tragedy.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WWMTCw

West Michigan community honors 9/11 victims, survivors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two decades have passed since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Among those lost were 343 firefighters, making it the deadliest day in United States history for firefighters. An innumerable amount of people were impacted by the death and...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy