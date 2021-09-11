Golf community hosts tournament fundraiser in honor of 9/11 victims, first responders

The State Historical Society of Iowa is planning a special ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. On Saturday, Sept. 11, they will be holding a bell-ringing ceremony at 7:45 a.m. outside the State Capitol in Des Moines to honor the attack’s first responders and the victims. This will take place at the Liberty Bell, east of the statehouse. The first tolling of the bell will be at 7:46 a.m. to mark the time of the attack at the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City. It will be rung again later to mark the attacks on the South Tower and the Pentagon as well as the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. The tolling will follow a 5-5-5 ringing protocol used by many fire departments to honor the memory of firefighters who died in service. The formal program will conclude with music by the MacKenzie Highlanders, central Iowa’s premier pipe and drum band, with remarks at 9:30 a.m. “For those of us who remember that tragic day, it is one of sorrow and anger,” says Leo Landis, State Curator. “We encourage Iowans to fulfill the call of Patriot Day and seek opportunities to volunteer, a fitting tribute to the lives that were lost by serving others.” The public is invited to the State Historical Museum of Iowa following the ceremony to see a display that commemorates those who died during the attacks. The display also honors the service of Iowa City firefighter, Glenn Pauley, who assisted in the rescue and recovery operation at the site of the twin towers. The Sept. 11 materials will remain on display through the end of the year.

