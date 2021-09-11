CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America celebrates heroes, mourns losses on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

By Jeff Mordock
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans from first responders to former presidents spent Saturday honoring the heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and mourning those who died to remember the 20th anniversary of America’s darkest day. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined a crowd at the hallowed site where a pair of...

www.washingtontimes.com

Hartselle Enquirer

These American heroes fought back

As we look back 20 years to Sept. 11, 2001, many memories come back to us – where we were, what we were doing. I can still remember: I was getting ready for work when the first plane hit the North Tower. Just a few minutes later, the second plane hit, and it was apparent this was not an accident.
MILITARY
New Castle News

Bush, Harris salute heroes of Flight 93 on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SHANKSVILLE – The heroes of Flight 93 were remembered Saturday for their courage in the face of terror, at a memorial built in their honor. Former President George W. Bush recalled visiting with family members of the passengers and crew – who fought back against hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001, and helped force that plane down in a Pennsylvania field, short of its likely target in Washington, D.C.
SHANKSVILLE, PA
Daily Press

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, hundreds remember losses and hope for future in Hampton

Circling evergreen “trees of hope,” first planted in Hampton’s Gosnold’s Hope Park three months after 9/11, hundreds came and in soft, solemn voices, read the names of the nearly 3,000 who died in the terror attacks that day — and the more than 8,000 American troops who perished in the wars that followed. Sometimes, it was a murmuring, hard to pick out the words as dozens recited. Sometimes, ...
HAMPTON, VA
WIFR

Local Ground Zero hero reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Everyone old enough remembers exactly where they were on 9/11. One Byron man’s memory of the attacks on the twin towers includes helping in New York from September 12-17. Mike Garrigan talked to this Ground Zero hero just days before the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in human history.
BYRON, IL
State
Pennsylvania State
wnynewsnow.com

Local 9/11 Remembrance Happening Saturday On 20th Anniversary Of Attacks

MAYVILLE – A ceremony remembering the over 3,000 lives lost during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks is happening this weekend in Chautauqua County. Hosted by the local American Legion and the Chautauqua County Veterans Council, the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony kicks off at noon Saturday in front of the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Miami Herald

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Miami-Dade honors the heroes in remembrance ceremonies

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue departments joined with members of the U.S. Southern Command at Tropical Park Saturday morning in a remembrance ceremony for 9/11. According to Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez the 20th anniversary remembrance was designed to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers and fire rescue crews that raced into the wreckage of the World Trade Center towers on that morning of Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
MyChesCo

National Veteran Nonprofit to Host Annual 9/11 Heroes Run to Honor the 20th Anniversary of September 11th Attacks

DOYLESTOWN, PA — This September, one of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host their 14th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race Series. Throughout September, TMF will be hosting in more than 50 locations in-person and virtually across the country and around the world. The race series will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and communities.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
