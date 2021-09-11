CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

No Injuries Reported After Speeding Driver Crashes Into 2 Dallas Police Cars

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No injuries were reported after a speeding driver crashed into two Dallas police cares early Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 2:42 a.m., two fully marked DPD cars with their emergency lights on were protecting an accident scene on E. Northwest Highway when a 56-year-old man driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre “failed to control his speed and impacted into the back rear of the squad car,” pushing it into a second.

An officer who was sitting in the first squad car was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary purposes, police said.

The driver’s identity or reason for speeding has not been released at this time.

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

