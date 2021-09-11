CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Never forget’: September 11th victims honored at WTC site on 20th anniversary

By Victoria Manna
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It was a sunny and beautiful morning Saturday — the same clear skies on the same day in 2001, as the names of those who died were read aloud to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. What You Need To Know. The reading of the...

www.baynews9.com

Related
snntv.com

20 years later, Suncoast residents honor the victims of September 11th

SARASOTA COUNTY - 20 years later, across the Suncoast we remember the more than three thousand lives lost as part of the September 11th terrorist attacks. SNN continues our coverage across the Suncoast as we take time to honor and remember those who lost their life’s 20 years ago on September 11th, 2001.
SARASOTA, FL
cbslocal.com

Never Forget: Southern California Ceremonies Mark 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern Californians will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies on Saturday. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in four coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a plane crash into a field in Pennsylvania the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. In the 20 years since, Sept. 11 has been declared a national day of service and remembrance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hyperallergic

20 Years After the September 11th Attacks, What Does “Never Forget” Mean?

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Landmark anniversaries of major events are a good excuse to look back and consider What We’ve Learned in the intervening time. Doing so with September 11 is a dismal venture. The tragedy, which conclusively demonstrated that history had not in fact ended, ushered in a still-ongoing era of widespread paranoia; racism and Islamophobia; an ever-tightening security state; and endless invasions, raids, and other military interventions in West Asia and Africa. In the United States, we are often sternly reminded to “never forget,” as if that were even possible. In a harrowingly brief amount of time, starting on that Tuesday morning, the entire political and social structure of this country reoriented to revolve around this one episode. Over the 20 years since 9/11, the media has of course played a crucial role in this.
AFGHANISTAN
athomeincarlsbad.com

9/11 Never Forget – 20th Anniversary

I bet you remember exactly what you were doing, and where you were, when you heard the news about the horrific events at the World Trade Center and elsewhere. I wonder f that memory will ever fade?!. Our world has changed in so many ways as a result of all...
CARLSBAD, CA
KRGV

Community honors victims of Queen Isabella Causeway collapse on 20th anniversary

Wednesday marks 20 years since the collapse of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, which claimed the lives of eight people. Drivers making their way across the bridge in the middle of the night had no idea a barge crashed into it and knocked out a stretch of the road, dropping them more than 150 feet into the water below.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Examiner

Youngest son of Osama bin Laden feels only 'shame' and 'horror' for father's actions

The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001 . "It was hard for me to believe that he had the ability to organize such a thing. That day changed our lives forever, and it was very hard to continue to live afterwards," Omar bin Laden, 40, said in an interview last week with the Jewish News Syndicate.
SOCIETY
brooklynvegan.com

“Bruce Springsteen Live!” traveling exhibit opening in NJ in October

Some of Bruce Springsteen's most memorable artifacts are going on display as part of "Bruce Springsteen Live!," a new travelling exhibit which will open, naturally, in New Jersey, on October 1 at the Grammy Museum Experience in the Prudential Center. It runs through March 20, 2022 and tickets are on sale now.
MUSIC
yourcentralvalley.com

In Sandra Cisneros’ new book, an overdue letter to a friend

NEW YORK (AP) — With her new book, “Martita, I Remember You,” Sandra Cisneros feels like she’s finally answered a long overdue letter. The author of the best-selling novella “The House on Mango Street” is back with her first work of fiction in almost a decade, a story of memory and friendship, but also about the experiences young women endure as immigrants worldwide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bay News 9

Los Angeles to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month in September with musical, cultural events

September marks Latino Heritage Month, and to celebrate the contributions Latinos have had, several in-person and online events will take place throughout Los Angeles. "Los Angeles is home to a wealth of Latinx heritage and history. Whether in the arts or academia, in our businesses or in our neighborhoods, Latinxs have brought invaluable contributions to every corner of our city," Mayor Eric Garcetti is quoted as saying in a guide created by the Department of Cultural Affairs that details the celebrations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
