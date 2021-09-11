CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company

By Joseph Lee
 5 days ago

As we previously reported, WWE shut down its Japan company, WWE Japan Holdings, which ran an office to promote shows and was reportedly set to run an NXT brand in the country. There were also rumors that WWE might try to purchase an exiting country there for NXT, but that never happened. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on that, as well as the news that WWe has also shut down their holdings company in the UK.

