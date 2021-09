A list of events has been released by country music icon Martina McBride, who is determined not to let anything get in the way of her desire to sing. This time her new record label BMG releases her super-lengthy tour schedule, it will be the first time she has worked with her new record label partner. Meanwhile, McBride continues her annual “Joy of Christmas Tour,” which this year includes songs from her new album, as well as local choruses for the symphonic sound. Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist For Real Life, her second all-season cookbook, will be published on October 30th during the tour.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO