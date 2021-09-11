Win a Magnum P.I. The Complete Collection Boxset
To mark the release of Magnum P.I. The Complete Collection on 20th September, we’ve been given 1 boxset to give away. Vietnam veteran Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck) leaves the Navy to take up a position as a private eye and security advisor to famous author Robin Masters in the cultural melting pot of 1980’s Oahu, Hawaii. He is soon living the high life with Masters’ beachfront mansion and Ferrari, but soon the idyll is not all it seems and Magnum is drawn into the island’s underworld.www.heyuguys.com
Comments / 0