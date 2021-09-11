Win a Magnum P.I. The Complete Collection Boxset

To mark the release of Dream Horse on 13th September, we’ve been given 3 copies to give away on DVD. Dream Horse tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town bartender Jan Vokes, played by Toni Collette. With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbours to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community. Directed by Euros Lyn and also starring Damian Lewis, Owen Teale and Joanna Page this heart-warming, inspirational, feel-good movie is available now from digital platforms and to own on DVD.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO