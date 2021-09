The Borough Council in Englishtown has appropriated $750,000 to be used for improvements at the Englishtown lake dam. Council members have adopted a bond ordinance that will appropriate $750,000 for the work and authorize the issuance of $712,500 in bonds or notes to help finance the costs. The remaining costs will be covered by a down payment of $37,500.

ENGLISHTOWN, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO