ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in north St. Louis County. Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said a man and a woman were on a motorcycle going eastbound on N. Highway 67 around 12:43 p.m. A red Cadillac sedan was going southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road and was turning westbound on N. Highway 67 when the motorcycle crashed into it at the intersection.