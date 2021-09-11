Win Huracán on DVD
To mark the release of Huracán, out now, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. Alonso Santos is an aspiring MMA fighter who battles with the harrowing effects of PTSD and Dissociative Identity Disorder. After starting therapy, Alonso must confront his traumatic childhood whilst trying to ascend the ranks of the MMA underworld, forcing him to choose between fighting fame and his mental health. (Featuring Cassius Corrigan, Jorge Masvidal, Yara Martinez). Directed by Cassius Corrigan.www.heyuguys.com
