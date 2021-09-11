Win Huracán on DVD

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTo mark the release of Huracán, out now, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. Alonso Santos is an aspiring MMA fighter who battles with the harrowing effects of PTSD and Dissociative Identity Disorder. After starting therapy, Alonso must confront his traumatic childhood whilst trying to ascend the ranks of the MMA underworld, forcing him to choose between fighting fame and his mental health. (Featuring Cassius Corrigan, Jorge Masvidal, Yara Martinez). Directed by Cassius Corrigan.

Win The Complete Collection – Miami Vice Boxset

To mark the release of The Complete Collection – Miami Vice on 20th September, we’ve been given 1 boxset to give away. Two cops from different backgrounds – street-smart New Yorker ‘Rico Tubbs’ (Philip Michael Thomas) and stubble-faced southerner ‘Sonny Crockett’ (Don Johnson) – team up to take on Miami’s underworld.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win The Surrogate on DVD

To mark the release of The Surrogate, out now, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. A web designer for a nonprofit in Brooklyn, is ecstatic to be the surrogate and egg-donor for her best friend and his husband. Twelve weeks into the pregnancy, a prenatal test comes back with unexpected results that pose a moral dilemma. Directed by Jeremy Hersh.
TV & VIDEOS
heyuguys.com

Win Money in the Bank 2021 on DVD

To mark the release of Money in the Bank 2021, out now, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away. It’s one of the most anticipated events in the WWE calendar – Money in the Bank! Superstars battle to climb the ladder and grab a guaranteed championship opportunity! But which Superstars will take that next step to WWE immortality? Plus, Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and two huge returns – the fans of the WWE Universe and John Cena!
WWE
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the DVD of the Shudder Original SLAXX – Available September 7th

““The Best Movie About Killer Jeans You Could Hope For” – Nerdist​“. RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, SLAXX fromShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release SLAXX on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 7, 2021.
MOVIES
Win Mare of Easttown on DVD

To mark the release of Mare of Easttown on 13th September, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on DVD. Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a respected small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder while also balancing her own personal life, which is rapidly falling apart around her.
MOVIES
wccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win “The Power” On DVD

London, 1974, as Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country, trainee nurse Val arrives for her first day at the crumbling East London Royal Infirmary. With most of the patients and staff evacuated to another hospital, Val must work the night shift in the empty building. Within these walls lies a deadly secret, forcing Val to face her own traumatic past in order to confront the malevolent power that’s intent on destroying everything around her.
CHARLOTTE, NC
heyuguys.com

Take One Action Film Festival 2021 Launch

This year’s Take One Action Film Festival launches its programme and will take place across four cities in Scotland. Ahead of Glasgow hosting the COP26, the 14th edition of the UK’s leading film festival on global change begins on September 22nd. It will host over 20 international, UK and Scottish premieres.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Rose Plays Julie Review

For the past decade writing/directing duo Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor have been steadily working away on stripped down, psychological thrillers that play on themes of identity. Their latest, Rose Plays Julie, proves to be no exception. A tightly played story of a young Dublin woman seeking out her birth mother, unwittingly triggering a methodical journey of revenge.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

MIMICRY FREAKS Comes to DVD & Digital on October 19th

MIMICRY FREAKS is coming to DVD & Digital on October 19, 2021 from Bayview Entertainment. Synopsis: One morning, a man named Fuma wakes up in bed deep within a forest when suddenly he is attacked by a traditional Japanese warrior monster known as a Namahage. Meanwhile, a wedding planner is taking a couple and the bride’s father to a wedding ceremony hall in the forest for the rehearsal. However, their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and the fact that the bride’s father is unhappy to soon have an anti-nuclear activist as a son-in-law quickly turns out to be the smallest problem for everyone involved. Mimicry Freaks is a gory and disturbing tale certain to chill you to the bone. In Japanese with English subtitles.
COMICS
heyuguys.com

Timothy Spall stars in trailer for ‘The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica’

Vertical Entertainment has debuted a new trailer for the comedy feature ‘The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica.’. As a deadly epidemic slowly begins to sweep Malta, a brilliant architect embarks upon an unusual commission for an eccentric billionaire who calls himself ‘The Grand Duke of Corsica’. A state of emergency creates chaos but Alfred Rott, ever the professional, remains to finish the job.
MOVIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFC
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Surprising Megan Fox Video

The more I look at Hollywood, boxing, and UFC, the more I see shades of professional wrestling just by the way that all of this stuff plays out. In a recent video gone viral, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were going at it at the VMAs. No, you really can not make this stuff up. One onlooker (albeit from his home) was Jorge Masvidal who wants to see this as a match ASAP.
UFC
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC

