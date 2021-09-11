Natasha Denona Nude Work and Set Gel Eyeliner

Finding a good eyeliner is like dating: There are plenty of options out there, but not all are cut out for the long run. Some of us are guilty of grabbing the first one to catch our eyes while perusing the aisles of Target, but at some point — probably mid-spin class, when we notice those alarming, racoon-like circles in the mirror—we must ask ourselves, are we really living our best eyeliner lives? Ahead, the 30 best eyeliners of all time.

MAKEUP ・ 5 DAYS AGO