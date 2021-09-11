Natasha Denona Nude Work and Set Gel Eyeliner
Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Natasha Denona Nude Work and Set Gel Eyeliner ($24.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a light peach with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, lightly emollient consistency that was thin, spreadable, and easy to work using different eyeliner brushes. It applied evenly to my lash line and set fast enough not to get into my fine lines but gave me enough time to perfect it.www.temptalia.com
Comments / 0