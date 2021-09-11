Here’s Why the Base Toyota Corolla Cross Still Has a Physical Key
Even as push-button start systems proliferate, there’s a reason why some cars still have real keys. Last week in Austin, Texas, Toyota launched the Corolla Cross, the newest version of its wildly-popular model in the form of a small SUV. The brand has sold more than 50 million Corollas since the its inception fifty-five years ago, and it’s aging gracefully due to some tucks and lifts along the way. As a wagon-type SUV, the Corolla Cross is targeted at young, multicultural buyers with a starting price tag of $23,410.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 0