Winning In Apex Legends: 5 Tips And Tricks To Up Your Game

Apex Legends players are tired of being grouped into ineffective teams. Many have been asking for an improved matchmaking system to be implemented into the game. Online games like Apex Legends are really a mixed bag. Players experience a fast-paced game with a good degree of combat flexibility, and you're usually in for a good time. But every now and then you might find yourself dropped into a team that just doesn't work. Communication breaks down, cohesion fails, and chaos ensues. Online matchmaking is usually at fault here, and it definitely seems to be the case with Apex Legends. Needless to say, some players would welcome an improvement to the Apex matchmaking system.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO