Quant price analysis: QNT hits record high at $421, leaves most altcoins biting the dust
The Quant price analysis shows a record increase in price today. What are the reasons behind a price spike beyond speculations?. Strong support is present at $311. The Quant price analysis shows a skyrocketing behavior by the cryptocurrency as it sets a new record high at $421. QNT/USD saw almost a 27 percent increase in value yesterday and today again got a jumpstart on the bullish side. QNT gained a value of around 26 percent during the last 24 hours and around 102 percent over the course of the last seven days.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0