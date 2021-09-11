Quant price analysis: QNT hits record high at $421, leaves most altcoins biting the dust

DOT/USD is trading bullishly on the 24-hour Polkadot price analysis. DOT/USD traded in a range of $35. – $37, indicating high volatility over the last 24 hours. On the previous day’s Polkadot price analysis chart, Polkadot followed a positive trend. However, solid selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart was established halted the prices from rising further to their lowest level on the daily price analysis chart at $35.4.The bulls appeared to be drawing up a plan for an assault that would reverse the current downtrend. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed enough strength to establish sturdy backing, which reversed the bearish trend and drove the DOT/USD to rise.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO