The Son Of A 9/11 Victim Remembers His Mother
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rodney Ratchford, Jr., who lost his mother and a friend in the attack on the Pentagon 20 years ago. Another person whose life was changed by 9/11 is Rodney Ratchford Jr., known to family and friends as Marquez. He was 11 when his classmate Bernard Curtis Brown II was on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon, a crash that killed his mother, Marsha Ratchford, who worked for the Navy. When we spoke, I began by asking him to tell me about her.www.npr.org
