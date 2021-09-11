The Son Of A 9/11 Victim Remembers His Mother

Anyone older than 25 in Arlington likely remembers where they were on 9/11. Americans felt a collective trauma as first one and then another plane flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. As the truth dawned on people watching from their TVs that America was under attack, another plane took aim at the Pentagon. A fourth was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania in a final act of heroism by passengers who realized their flight had been hijacked.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO