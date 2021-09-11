Nonprofit Leader On The Work To Welcome And Resettle Afghan Refugees

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in on why some Afghan refugees are being settled in battleground states on "Fox News Primetime." KARL ROVE: Well, I’d be concerned a little bit because, for example, I’ve got my little handy map here from Axios. You’re right, 1,000 refugees are going to Florida, but Idaho, which is 1/14th the population of Florida is getting 420. You’re right. There are 1,300 going to Michigan, but there’s 775 going to Nebraska which is a fraction of the size of Michigan. So, I wouldn’t see this as a plot. I am a little bit concerned about why isn’t Delaware doing its fair share? Really, these decisions typically are made between the State Department and Department of Homeland Security based upon a couple of factors, one of which is the ability of resources at the state level to accept these refugees and proper treatment but also looking at —particularly this is a case with the so-called SIV holders — the people who fought alongside us, interpreters, you know, military aides and so forth. They have sponsors and the question is: Where is their sponsor? — The person who’s willing to help make certain that they get settled in the United States and start to make their life here in our country. So, I wouldn’t say this is all sort of, you know, some DNC representative sitting in some weird office in Washington saying, "Let's have these people put in certain states so that 15 years from now, 18 years from now, if they become U.S. citizens, that they’ll vote Democrat in a battleground state for us. I think it’s not that — not that underhanded.

10 HOURS AGO