Brooklyn, NY

Man, 38, shot and killed in early-morning Brooklyn playground slaying

By Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed at a playground in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said.

The man was shot in the head at the Bush-Clinton Playground on Henry St. near Bush St. in Red Hook about 5:45 a.m.

First responders found the man unconscious and unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

The gunman fled.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity, and did not report any suspects or arrests in the case.

Comments / 10

Starfleet Command
5d ago

Ah, the area covered by the 76th Precinct at 191 Union Street . Used to be a fairly peaceful area, aside from the Redhook Projects and the occasional mafia shootouts . . .

