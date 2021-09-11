CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin adoption: Ukraine and Panama plan to follow El Salvador’s crypto footsteps

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• El Salvador is the Bitcoin Adoption promoter, and Panama follows its example. • Ukraine seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies and create a stablecoin. Since the El Salvador government made the Bitcoin adoption in the hands of the Nayib Bukele cabinet, many countries have considered their position with the decentralized market. Ukraine and Panama seem to be the next operators looking to benefit from the virtual market.

www.cryptopolitan.com

